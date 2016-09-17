GERD is common but may indicate a more serious health problem

0:41 North Lexington YMCA gets a new look Pause

1:13 Cat Walk: UK-New Mexico State

0:49 Visit the Tiny House Roadshow

0:54 UK pals building custom woodworks

2:14 UK's Mychal Mulder: "To them, we're superheroes"

2:01 De'Aaron Fox: "One memory I can keep for a lifetime"

1:26 UK players delight elementary students with dunks

1:20 Elementary students race against Kentucky players

2:29 Gov. Matt Bevin: 'Whose blood will be shed?'

1:34 Will high-speed internet save Eastern Kentucky?