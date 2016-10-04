Hanover to become latest community with drug treatment court

Hanover is poised to become the latest Virginia community with a special drug treatment court aimed at combating substance abuse.
Hanover Circuit Court Chief Judge J. Overton Harris tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2dKXr59 ) that the drug treatment court will begin as a pilot program with six people in January.
The 12- to 18-month program will require offenders to undergo drug testing and participate in treatment groups. If they successfully complete the program, they will have their violation dismissed and their court supervision lifted.
The program will take nonviolent offenders who have violated their probation.
There are 26 drug treatment courts in Virginia, including ones in Richmond and surrounding counties.
Harris says drug treatment courts have been very successful at addressing substance abuse issues and lowering recidivism rates.
