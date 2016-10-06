Myanmar nabs, neuters and vaccinates strays to fight rabies

Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, is capturing some of its tens of thousands of stray dogs to neuter and vaccinate them to combat a rabies epidemic.
During the roundup in a crowded downtown area Thursday, officials used blowpipes to shoot the dogs with tranquilizer darts. Once the dogs were sedated, their legs were tied and mouths muzzled and veterinarians neutered them.
Stray dogs are commonplace in Myanmar and other parts of Southeast Asia, tolerated but generally left to fend for themselves. Since few of the animals get vaccinated, the region suffers a high incidence of rabies, which is almost always fatal in humans. About 1,000 people contract the disease in Myanmar every year.
So far the city has neutered about 150 male dogs and vaccinated 270 male and female strays.
