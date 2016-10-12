Big Island reports first imported Zika case

Hawaii health officials have confirmed the Big Island's first travel-related case of the Zika virus.
The state Department of Health said Tuesday that the Hawaii County resident recently traveled to the South Pacific and is past the point of being infectious to mosquitoes.
A vector control team was sent to survey the individual's home and workplace for mosquitoes and to treat possible areas of concern.
Officials say there have been no locally acquired Zika cases in Hawaii.
The number of imported Zika cases is expected to increase this year. Health officials are advising travelers to use repellent and avoid mosquitoes when they return from areas with mosquito-borne disease outbreaks.
Comments