Hawaii dispensaries not yet growing medical marijuana plants

The groups that plan to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Hawaii have all identified sites to grow their products.
But none of the eight licensees has begun cultivating the plants because they haven't been given a green light from the Department of Health.
One holdup is the state doesn't have a software system to track the product from "seed-to-sale." Keith Ridley of the Department of Health says the state is finalizing a contract for the software.
Also no laboratories have applied with the state to test the product.
A panel overseeing the rollout of Hawaii's medical marijuana dispensaries got an update on development of the system Wednesday.
Medical marijuana has been legal in Hawaii since 2000. Dispensaries in Hawaii were legally allowed to open in July, but none were ready.
