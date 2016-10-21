Vice President Biden to tout cancer program at U of Vermont

Vice President Joe Biden is going to be in Vermont promoting efforts to cure cancer as part of the White House's "moonshot" program.
Biden, the head of a task force of government experts, is scheduled to speak Friday at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
The task force aims to double the rate of progress in cancer research and treatment, accomplishing what could be achieved in ten years in five. Biden has been making a series of stops across the country since providing the president with a progress report on the "moonshot" effort earlier this week.
Vermont's Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy invited Biden to the state.
Comments