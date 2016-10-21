Costume contact lenses may put kids at risk on Halloween

Parents have long been warned about the hazards of Halloween costumes, particularly when it comes to costumes that obscure vision. The safest costumes and masks ensure the wearer can adequately see his or her surroundings, including in their peripheral vision.
But masks aren’t the only consideration when taking precautions with a child’s vision on this popular holiday. In fact, the dangers of decorative contact lenses can be as scary as many of the ghosts and goblins out trick-or-treating.
While it may seem like altering the appearance of your child’s eyes with colored or other cosmetic lenses is a great way to complete a costume, sales of non-prescription contact lens are actually illegal.
Why? All contact lenses are considered to be medical devices and are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether they improve vision or not. Wearing them as a fashion accessory without a proper fitting by an eye-care professional can cause harm to the eyes. Unfortunately, these lenses can often still be found illegally for sale at costume shops, salons, drug stores and other retailers.
Be wary if the contact lens package boasts “one size fits all” or “no need to see an eye specialist.” These statements are not true. In addition, illegally sold lenses may not have been disinfected properly prior to packaging, putting the user at risk for infection.
Costume lenses that do not properly fit the eye can cause a variety of problems, from moderate irritation or an allergic reaction to severe injuries and other complications that could require surgery or cause permanent vision loss. Minor injuries may include corneal abrasions, which are cuts or scratches in the dome-shaped tissue covering the iris and pupil.
Decorative contact wearers are also at increased risk for infectious keratitis, a painful infection that can cause blindness. The most extreme cases may require corneal transplant surgery. Signs of infection may include redness, eye pain that doesn’t go away after a short time, blurred or diminished vision, and excess tears or other discharge.
It’s not just colored lenses that can be harmful. Oversized, circle or anime lenses that give the wearer a “doe-eyed” appearance can be especially dangerous. Because they cover more of the eye than typical corrective lenses, an adequate amount of oxygen cannot reach the eye.
The only way to safely use decorative contacts is under the direction of an eye specialist. The specialist will measure each eye, write a prescription if needed, and talk about proper lens care.
Only purchase costume or decorative contacts from storefront or mail-order retailers who require a prescription and sell only FDA-approved products. Follow all instructions for wear and care, including cleaning and disinfecting the lenses. Never share decorative contacts with another person.
Halloween should be all about fun for children and adults alike. Don’t let the fun end in the emergency room with an eye injury that could have easily been avoided.
Dr. Palak Wall is with KentuckyOne Health Pediatric Ophthalmology Care.
