CT scans can be effective in spotting lung cancer early

Anyone who has smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for 30 years or longer has thought about the possibility of lung cancer. More than 150,000 Americans die of lung cancer every year, and the five-year survival rate is only 15.6 percent, compared to more than 50 percent for many other common cancers.
Lung cancer creeps up quietly with few specific symptoms. Without effective screening, lung cancer is often discovered late, when a cure is unlikely. That may be changing with the emergence of the low-dose spiral computed tomography (CT) screening test.
The National Cancer Institute’s National Lung Cancer Screening Trial enrolled current and former smokers who had smoked at least a pack a day for 30 years but had no signs of cancer. Subjects were given three annual screening tests — half with low-dose CT and half with standard chest X-ray — then followed for five years. Results showed that CT scans were more effective at detecting early cancer, reducing deaths by 20.3 percent compared to chest X-rays.
In July 2013, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force gave low-dose CT screening for lung cancer a B grade, putting it on the same level as mammography. The task force recommendation means that Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurers now cover the entire cost for persons believed to benefit from screening as set forth in the guidelines of the American Lung Association, the task force and other medical groups.
These include:
▪ Current smokers, age 55 to 74, who have smoked at least 30 pack years (a pack a day for 30 years, two packs a day for 15 years, three packs for 10 years, etc.)
▪ Persons who have quit within the past 15 years, following a similar history of heavy smoking.
Some doctors and medical groups may have broader standards; the task force, for example, includes smokers up to 79 years of age rather than 74. Virtually all groups recommend screening only for those with a significant history of smoking. Screening finds abnormalities in 20 to 60 percent of smokers and former smokers
The best way to prevent lung cancer, all agree, is to stop smoking. From 80 to 90 percent of lung cancers occur in persons who smoke or have been exposed to secondhand smoke. If you are a 30-year smoker, you should talk to your doctor about whether you should be screened with low-dose computed tomography. Don’t wait until you have symptoms.
Dr. Kevin Croce is a radiologist with Baptist Health Medical Group Radiology in Corbin.
