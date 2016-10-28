Trouble swallowing may actually be a sign of reflux

Many of us enjoy our meals, snacks or morning coffee without thinking about the swallowing reflex responsible for making it possible. But when it’s not working correctly, it can be a frustrating and even serious problem that could be caused by another health issue.
The esophagus is an 8-inch muscular tube lined with mucous membrane that connects the mouth and throat to the stomach. The esophagus has muscles that prevent foreign objects from entering the larynx and the lungs, and also prevent stomach acid from coming back up. The larynx directs food into the esophagus and air into the trachea. Misdirection can lead to swallow difficulties.
Those affected by a swallowing disorder may frequently choke on food, or experience a delay in food passage. Most often, patients experience a feeling of something stuck. Some might feel pain. If food or saliva enters the trachea, pneumonia by aspiration may occur.
There are a number of reasons why someone might be having trouble swallowing. Sometimes, it may be as simple as being conscious of eating slowly and chewing more thoroughly, or fixing ill-fitting dentures. However, long-term difficulties may be a sign of another more chronic health problem.
The most common cause of a swallowing problem is gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which occurs when acid contents flow out of the stomach into the esophagus or even go as high as the larynx. GERD can cause a sore, inflamed esophagus. Swallowing problems can also occur when stomach acid flows into the larynx.
Experiencing acid reflux repeatedly can lead to changes in the esophagus, such as scarring or narrowing. This can also cause changes that lead to a condition called Barrett’s esophagus, which, in rare cases, can lead to esophageal cancer.
Other potential causes of swallowing disorders include hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disease, stroke, progressive neurological disorder, a paralyzed or unmoving vocal cord, and a tumor in the mouth, throat or esophagus.
To help identify the cause of the swallowing disorder, an ear, nose and throat specialist will likely place an endoscope into the throat to look for polyps, inflammation, redness and drainage, and symptoms of reflux. The specialist may also use a barium swallow to view the swallowing process on an X-ray.
If there is evidence of chronic reflux, treatment should begin immediately. Patients can be treated with over-the-counter medication, or for more chronic reflux, prescription medication to stop the acid production.
In some cases, surgery may be required. If you are having trouble swallowing, visit your ENT. An ENT can help diagnose the problem and get you on the road to recovery.
Dr. Ron Shashy is with KentuckyOne Health Ear, Nose and Throat Care.
