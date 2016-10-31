You’ve been told you have a lung nodule. What now?

Lung cancer takes more lives than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined. This is because lung cancer is often found after it has spread throughout the body, making it harder to treat.
Recently, lung cancer screening with low-dose CT scan has been developed. Lung cancer screening can help increase survival rates by finding lung nodules when they are small. Since lung cancers start from nodules, it is important to know more about what they are and what to do next.
Lung nodules are abnormal spots in the lung. Nearly 50 percent of the population has a nodule by age 50. Usually they are caused by infections, inflammation or scarring, but it is important for you and your doctor to investigate if your nodule could be cancer.
When a scan shows a lung nodule, the size and shape can help the health-care team decide the best process for follow-up. Guidelines have been created by the American College of Radiology. Smaller nodules may require monitoring, with repeat scans in one year. However, larger nodules may require closer evaluations or biopsy. It is important to keep appointments to talk with your doctor about scans and follow the recommendations for monitoring nodules.
If a nodule is suspicious for cancer — meaning it is large, shaped unevenly or is changing over time — further steps may be necessary. Your doctor may order a PET/CT scan, an imaging test used to detect cancer.
You may also need a biopsy, a test in which tissue is removed from the area and studied under a microscope. While there are many ways to do a biopsy, choosing one will depend on the location of the nodule, how large it is and your general health. The result of the biopsy is described on a pathology report.
Sara Barker is the lung cancer nurse navigator at Baptist Health Lexington.
