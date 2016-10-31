Do home remedies for the common cold really work?

Kids have an average of six to eight colds each year, and adults have two to four. Do you use home remedies? News that a homeopathic teething remedy has killed at least 10 children has raised questions about alternative medicines.
VITAMIN C
First mentioned as a cold treatment in the 1970s, vitamin C has been studied in dozens of trials. Some have found that if taken daily ahead of a cold, it can limit symptoms.
It also has been found to shorten the duration of colds by about 10 percent if taken soon after symptoms begin. However, in some studies of vitamin C and a placebo, people who take vitamin C are no better off.
The recommended daily dose is 90 mg for men and 75 mg for women. Some people take higher doses, especially during cold season, but daily doses higher than 2000 mg have been linked to stomach problems and kidney stones.
ECHINACEA
Some studies show that echinacea boosts the number of white cells, which could mean a stronger immune response. Other studies find that echinacea doesn’t really do much.
Possible side effects include upset stomach; allergic reaction that causes a rash, and in some people, anaphylactic shock; and liver problems if combined with certain heart medicines.
ZINC
A study published in 2011 found that zinc supplements shortened a cold’s duration and reduced the number of missed school days. The study, reviewing the results of 15 experiments, found that taking zinc also cut the use of antibiotics.
Some of the studies showed that zinc seemed to work only if taken on the first day of symptoms. People who did that were sick for one day less than those who took a placebo.
Again, there are mixed results on effectiveness. A 2009 study found to little evidence that zinc could prevent and treat colds.
Zinc might interfere with one of the most common causes of the cold: rhinoviruses. Zinchas been found to stop rhinoviruses from replicating and could block the virus from latching onto human cells.
GARLIC
Some small studies found that garlic supplements reduced the number of colds and quickened recovery.
A larger analysis that grouped the results of eight experiments found too little evidence that garlic can ward off colds.
