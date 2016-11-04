Diabetes Awareness During the Holiday Season

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and with many upcoming festivities, you can also expect plenty of sweet treat temptations. In the United States, more than 29 million people are suffering from diabetes, a disease in which your blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high. Those with diabetes often have to closely watch what they are eating, which can make the holidays a frustrating time. However, with care and moderation, diabetics can allow themselves to enjoy the festivities and food.
How does diabetes affect the body? Normally, an increase in sugar in the body prompts the pancreas to release insulin to help the body turn sugar into energy, or to store it in your muscles, fat cells, and liver to use later as it’s needed. Insulin is important to your body, as it’s a source of energy for the cells that make up your muscles and tissues. It also serves as the brain’s main source of fuel. However, in those suffering from diabetes, the pancreas does not produce any insulin, not enough insulin, or it does not respond appropriately to insulin.
There are several types of diabetes including type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not make insulin at all. In type 2 diabetes, the body does not make enough insulin, or use insulin well. Gestational diabetes only occurs in pregnant women and also means the body is not producing insulin normally.
While the cause of diabetes is unknown, a lack of exercise, obesity, diet and genetics are all factors that may play a role in developing some types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes can also have risk factors, such as genetic markers that make you susceptible, and race/ethnicity. Symptoms of diabetes often include frequent urination, extreme thirst, increased tiredness, blurry vision, extreme hunger and unusual weight loss.
Near the holidays, it’s important for those with diabetes to keep a close eye on the foods they are consuming. Most sweets have a lot of carbohydrates and should therefore be eaten in smaller portions. Carbohydrates can cause a surge in blood sugar, and are found in traditional holiday foods like mashed potatoes and dressing. Therefore, these foods should be portioned and kept in proper balance.
Another way to manage diabetes during the holidays is to offer to bring your favorite dish to share. Exercise is also key. Make the holidays an active time, and don’t break your regular exercise routine. By planning meals and medication accordingly, as well as taking the necessary steps during the holiday season, diabetes doesn’t have to disrupt festivities.
If you are suffering from symptoms of diabetes, consult your primary care physician about having a blood test to diagnose whether or not you may be suffering from the disease. If diagnosed, take the proper precautions to eat healthy and manage the disease year-round.
Dana Graves — MSN, RN,CDE, MLDE — is the manager of the KentuckyOne Health Diabetes & Nutrition Care Program.
