Global gov'ts: Make tobacco firms liable for smoking harm

A global conference on tobacco control has pledged to hold the tobacco industry legally liable for health consequences of smoking and protect public health policies from the influence of tobacco companies.
Representatives from around 180 countries participating in the World Health Organization's global tobacco control treaty negotiations on Saturday adopted a declaration in which they also vowed to prohibit or regulate the sale of e-cigarettes.
The six-day conference concluded with participating countries agreeing to promote alternative livelihoods for tobacco farmers that would ensure a better future for them.
Public health activists say smoking-related deaths are still rising worldwide, with 80 percent of them expected to occur in developing countries by 2030.
