Drug combo reversed plaque buildup in heart patients' arteries

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury Pause

0:49 Visit the Tiny House Roadshow

2:46 Protesters demand justice or else

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

0:26 Madison Square Garden a big deal for Bam Adebayo

1:15 UK student brings 'Harry Potter' to Scripture throwdown

2:57 John Calipari anticipates mushmouth basketball

2:03 How to prepare a turkey like UK chef Bob Perry (pt. 2)

0:52 House Speaker-elect Jeff Hoover: GOP 'up for the task' of governing