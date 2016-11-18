Health & Medicine

November 18, 2016 8:16 AM

Minnesota mom sues teenage child over transgender treatment

A Minnesota mother is suing her teenage child for transitioning from male to female without her permission.

Anmarie Calgaro is also suing the 17-year-old's doctors and public health and school officials in the lawsuit filed in Minneapolis federal court Wednesday.

Calgaro says in the lawsuit that her child has been treated at a Minneapolis health clinic and given medication for transgender issues without her consent. Calgaro says the St. Louis County school district, where the teen is a student, has taken away her parental rights and refused to release records to her.

The lawsuit includes a copy of a letter of emancipation the teen obtained from a lawyer, but notes that the letter doesn't constitute a court order. Calgaro is asking the court to halt all medical services.

The clinic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The school district declined comment.

