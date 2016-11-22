Considering the worst-case scenario may ease anxiety

0:41 North Lexington YMCA gets a new look Pause

0:41 Losing starting spot has motivated Derek Willis

4:11 LexGo Eat at Louie's Wine Dive

0:54 Mark Stoops admires Lamar Jackson's leadership

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

0:34 Malik Monk: We're having fun

0:38 Bam Adebayo is getting way better

1:34 John Calipari: Mychal Mulder has made big strides

1:02 Duquesne impressed with Kentucky's speed

0:34 Kentucky's Cedergren 'very disappointed' and 'very proud'