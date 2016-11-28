Golden eagle to be released into wild

A golden eagle that was sick earlier this year is set to be released back to the wild.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia will release the bird on Monday at Big Walker Lookout in Wythe County. The center rarely admits and releases golden eagles.
This eagle hatched earlier this year, and was rescued in August. The bird was in poor health at the time and had mild eye inflammation. The eagle has recovered after being treated with anti-inflammatories and pain medications.
Officials have placed a transmitter on the animal that will allow them to track its movements.
