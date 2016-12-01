Ridgefield Park authorizes medical marijuana at schools

A New Jersey town's school board has adopted a medical marijuana policy that falls in line with recent legislation signed by Gov. Chris Christie.
The Record reports (http://bit.ly/2fNxJc1 ) board members on Wednesday adopted a measure that permits medical marijuana on school grounds in Ridgefield Park.
Christie signed a bill into law last year mandating that New Jersey schools begin allowing parents and guardians to administer medical marijuana to eligible students on school grounds, buses or at school-sponsored events.
School Superintendent Eric Koenig says Ridgefield Park is implementing the policy strictly for compliance reasons.
Before the new law passed, some New Jersey schools prohibited medical marijuana to avoid liability.
Board member Elsa Martinez says the medical marijuana measure was part of a larger update of the district's policies.
