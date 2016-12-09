Officials: Missing Coventry hiker died of heart disease

Officials in Rhode Island say a heart disease caused the death of a Coventry woman whose body was found several days after she didn't return home from a walk in the wilderness with her dogs.
State Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken says an autopsy shows 59-year-old Patti Pendleton died of atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.
Pendleton's body was found on Sunday in a heavily wooded section of the Arcadia Management Area in Exeter. Authorities say Pendleton's dogs were barking and alerted two hikers who called environmental police.
Her family had reported her missing Nov. 29 when she didn't show up for work. Crews searched the 16,000-acre management area up until Friday evening.
