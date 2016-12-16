1 dead in fire at apartment tower for the elderly, disabled

A fire at an apartment complex for the elderly and disabled near Pittsburgh has left one person dead and seven people injured.
Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Matt Brown says the fire on the top floor of the seven-story Parkview Towers Apartments in Munhall quickly spread to the roof early Friday.
The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and was under control about two hours later.
A Port Authority of Allegheny County transit bus was used to keep firefighters warm in single-digit temperatures. About 90 residents who were evacuated are being housed in a shelter until the American Red Cross can find temporary residences for them.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
