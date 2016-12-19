Choose a cold medicine specifically for your symptoms

0:41 North Lexington YMCA gets a new look Pause

1:15 Mitchell: Poffenberger will give you everything she has

1:24 Mitchell: Roper will take the bull by the horns

1:10 Dark Highway author Ann DAngelo shows the scene of the 1937 crime

5:07 Malik Monk and DeAaron Fox talk about win over Tar Heels

12:54 Calipari: UK needed a close game; Monk made daggers

5:06 Malik Monk was so hot, it felt like a pick-up game

1:49 Tubas, euphoniums bring Christmas spirit to The Square

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins' altercation with Sacramento columnist

1:18 UK football's Alexander Montgomery on knee surgeries