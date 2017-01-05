The Latest: Kentucky House passes prevailing wage repeal

0:25 New wave of snow moves through Pause

0:28 Cassidy Elementary dismisses an hour early

3:06 School bus driver sings to her special-needs riders, and it makes their day

0:31 Fayette County schools dismiss early

0:27 First snow of the season hits the region

0:25 Snow in downtown Lexington

1:08 Cat rescued from fire that seriously damaged Healy Lane house

1:51 Winter's coming. Kentucky's ready; how about you?

0:46 Great Crossing High School?