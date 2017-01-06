Obama derides 'reckless' plan to repeal now, replace later

0:14 Side roads remain snow covered Friday morning Pause

0:25 New wave of snow moves through

3:06 School bus driver sings to her special-needs riders, and it makes their day

0:27 First snow of the season hits the region

0:28 Cassidy Elementary dismisses an hour early

0:25 Snow in downtown Lexington

0:31 Fayette County schools dismiss early

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

2:25 Matthew Mitchell on Cats' confidence