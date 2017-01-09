Fairbanks borough to consider animal cruelty ordinance

The Fairbanks North Star Borough will consider a proposal that would make intentionally neglecting, harming or killing a healthy animal illegal.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2iTbiqK ) the measure drafted by borough assembly members Kathryn Dodge and Andrew Gray will be introduced Thursday. It comes after community members complained of their dogs being shot last year and questioned authorities' response to the incidents.
Borough animal cruelty laws that made it a misdemeanor to intentionally kill animals unless for hunting and in self-defense situations were removed in 2013.
Dodge says she thinks the rules were dropped because of overlap with state animal cruelty laws, but that there are still gaps in the state's approach to animal cruelty enforcement. She says the new ordinance will help the borough fill in those gaps.
