Ultrasound confirms Nile hippo at Cincinnati zoo pregnant

The Cincinnati Zoo says one of its Nile hippos is pregnant and expected to deliver sometime in March.
Zoo officials made the announcement Monday. They say zoo staff confirmed the pregnancy of 17-year-old hippo Bibi after capturing an ultrasound image of the fetus.
The gestation period for the Nile hippo species is eight months. Bibi and her male companion, 35-year-old Henry, have been breeding since the opening of the Hippo Cove exhibit in July 2016.
Zoo officials say birth planning has already begun. Bibi will most likely deliver in her indoor pool, unless temperatures in March are unseasonably warm.
Nile hippos are also known as river hippos or river horses. They are vegetarians and can weigh as much as 4,000 pounds.
