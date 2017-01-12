Man charged with giving HIV to partner who was unaware

A man who once said he was HIV positive is charged in Williams County with failing to tell his sexual partner he had the disease that causes AIDS.
Angel Miguel Rodriguez, 41, is charged with a felony, since North Dakota is one of many states that have statutes criminalizing potential HIV exposure.
A 54-year-old woman told investigators she had dated Rodriguez for several months and had unprotected sex with him, the Williston Herald (http://bit.ly/2ihswze ) reported.
According to authorities, the woman alleged after being told by another person of the defendant's suspected diagnosis she confronted him, but Rodriguez denied having HIV.
The woman tested positive for HIV in October.
Records from the Williams County Correctional Center show he told officers in 2015 that he was an HIV carrier.
Investigators said they expect at least one additional accuser to come forward. A phone listing for Rodriguez could not be found.
A bond has not yet been set for Rodriguez. He is being held at Williams County Correctional Center.
A law that criminalizes the spread of HIV when someone does not disclose their condition to their sexual partners and others that might be infected has been in effect since the 1980s in North Dakota.
Comments