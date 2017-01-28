CFI works to expand mental health care with grant

0:49 WKU students ride across America for Alzheimer's Pause

0:41 North Lexington YMCA gets a new look

0:46 John Calipari sizes up Kansas

1:34 John Calipari: Don't hold the ball

1:00 De'Aaron Fox is trying to keep a level head

0:56 Dominique Hawkins: It's going to be crazy in Rupp Arena

0:42 Yep, that's a camel

1:07 Like a giant iPhone charger — for LexTran buses

0:33 Supporters of charter schools rally in Frankfort