Iranian baby with heart defect impacted by Trump doing well

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday Pause

2:41 John Calipari: All three seniors playing their best right now

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

2:30 Mychal Mulder: I've learned about myself as a man and a basketball player

2:30 Even Dominique Hawkins was surprised by the fans

2:28 Derek Willis says John Calipari helped turn his life around

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:39 Danny Clark says Ohio State tattoo not a big deal

6:31 The LexGo Eat team shares food, beer and restaurant news