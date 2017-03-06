Flu season lingers on with 278 cases confirmed

Some people have to get the flu before they’ll get a flu shot.
Gabe Echazabal of Tampa never wanted to get the shot after hearing the stories of people who got the bug despite getting the vaccine. He also heard that the vaccine itself might make him sick.
People can, in fact, get the flu after being vaccinated, but the illness tends to be less severe. Still, Echazabal never opted to roll up his sleeve for an injection of protection. Until now.
Last month, he developed a severe headache. “I don’t get sick often, and regular Tylenol would usually take care of something like that, quickly. But not this time,” said the 49-year-old senior human resource analyst with the Clerk of the Circuit Court in Hillsborough County.
Influenza symptoms can range from mild to severe. They almost always include a fever, cough and sore throat. And, in certain people — primarily the very young and older adults — they can be life-threatening.
In Lexington, 278 flu cases were conformed as of Monday morning, according to Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
Of the two most common types of influenza circulating now — viruses A and B — Alrabaa said type A is particularly aggressive this season and is most likely to cause serious complications in infants and toddlers, older adults and those with chronic health conditions or who are on medication that weakens the immune system.
The flu usually comes on suddenly. It’s described as feeling like you’ve been hit by a bus. Most people recover in a week or two but fatigue from the illness can persist for another week.
Should you see a doctor if you suspect the flu? It’s probably worth at least a phone call to your doctor, if not an office visit. Doctors can prescribe a medication known as Tamiflu or its generic equivalent, oseltamivir phosphate, which may make you better sooner.
During the last flu season in 2015-16, 25 million Americans got the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, 310,000 had to be hospitalized and more than 12,000 people died from the flu. Most of the deaths and hospitalizations involved people 65 and older.
The CDC estimates that the flu vaccine prevented more than 5 million cases of flu last season, 71,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. Still, most people eligible for the vaccine don’t get it. According to the CDC, working-age adults between 18 and 64 are the least likely to get a flu shot.
Current guidelines recommend the flu vaccine for everyone age 6 months and older. The flu season generally runs from October to March, peaks between December and February and can hang around well into May. Because of the long flu season, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it still makes sense to get the vaccine now.
And bear in mind that the vaccine isn’t 100 percent protective.
