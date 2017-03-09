Health & Medicine

March 9, 2017 12:22 AM

Senators want to prevent surprise colonoscopy bills

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Maine Sen. Susan Collins is among a group of senators that wants to make sure senior citizens aren't charged with unexpected bills after a colonoscopy.

Collins, a Republican, is introducing federal legislation that is designed to protect seniors from out-of-pocket costs for preventative colonoscopies.

The senators say Medicare currently charges seniors for colonoscopies when a polyp is removed during the procedure. However, they say, colorectal cancer screenings are promoted as a free service under Medicare.

The senators say their legislative remedy represents a "long-overdue fix to Medicare" that will increase access to affordable screenings.

Collins is joined by Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker and Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin in introducing the bill.

Related content

Health & Medicine

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

In icy weather, walk like a penguin

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos