2 critically ill in San Francisco after drinking toxic tea

2:00 Franklin County's Thacker needles star after Flyers' thrilling Sweet 16 win Pause

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team

1:24 Malik Monk says he needs to change his pregame routine

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

0:56 Clark Co. Coach discusses Cards' loss in Sweet 16 quarterfinals

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017