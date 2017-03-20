Prenatal vitamins and folate-rich foods important to baby’s growth

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference Pause

0:36 Dominique Hawkins on his strategy defending the final play

1:59 De'Aaron Fox: It's great to advance but we can play better

1:36 Bam Adebayo: Hard fall 'woke me up'

1:16 Malik Monk's confidence pays off

1:57 Makayka Epps emotional goodbye

1:49 It was personal for Derek Willis

1:02 De'Aaron Fox says Malik Monk is a volcano