These foods will fuel your workout

You’ve got the footwear. But, do you have the fuel for your workout?
Food is your body’s fuel, so it’s important to eat before exercising. Choosing the right nutrients at the right time can make your effort more effective.
“Carbohydrate is the source of that energy your muscles need,” said Angie Murad, a wellness dietitian at Mayo Clinic’s Healthy Living Program.
Murad said to eat a balanced meal a few hours before pumping iron or hitting the trail if possible. Avoid fats, limit fiber and include a variety of natural carbs from grains, fruits and milk.
“For breakfast, you could have oatmeal with a little brown sugar and some raisins,” said Murad. “A glass of milk with it and some berries.”
And if you’ve got less than an hour until your workout, focus solely on the carbs.
“That’s the primary energy source,” said Murad.
She suggested a sports drink, a serving of your favorite fruit or even a small jam sandwich. Sports gels and gummies can also give a quick carb boost.
“I would recommend focusing more on foods first,” said Murad. “But if you’re in a pinch, and you need something easy, they are options.”
They’re options for fuel to go along with the footwear.
Comments