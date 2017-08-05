Health & Medicine

Pan-Mass Challenge seeks to raise $48M for Dana-Farber

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 10:12 AM

BOSTON

More than 6,200 cyclists will ride in this weekend's Pan-Mass Challenge, a two-day, 192-mile ride across Massachusetts to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The goal this year is to raise $48 million for cancer research and patient care. If that amount is raised, it would bring the PMC's 38-year contribution to Dana-Farber to more than $595 million.

The ride kicks off Saturday in Sturbridge, continues east through Massachusetts and ends at the finish line in Provincetown on Sunday.

Riders commit to raise between $500 and $7,800. Funds raised by the PMC account for more than 52 percent of the annual revenue of the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber's fundraising arm.

Many of the riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart

Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart 1:59

Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart
The Immunization Baby Book 4:04

The Immunization Baby Book
In icy weather, walk like a penguin 0:33

In icy weather, walk like a penguin

View More Video