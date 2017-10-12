The Latest: Democrats slam new Trump health policy

More Videos 2:21 CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? Pause 2:01 'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president 1:43 Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award 1:19 Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:12 'This is a media day not coach day.' Watch the exchange from UK media day. 2:35 Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball 1:36 What do Kentucky players think about investigation into college basketball? 3:20 'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates 1:51 Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 1:49 Kentucky’s Kevin Knox experiences a breakthrough Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump signs health care executive order for “Obamacare relief" President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The White House

