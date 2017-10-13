Health & Medicine

The Latest: NM insurance officials anticipated Trump action

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 8:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

The Latest on New Mexico's reaction to Trump's health policy actions (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

New Mexico has joined a long list of states that are challenging President Donald Trump's decision to end provisions of the Affordable Care Act that lower out-of-pocket medical costs.

Attorney General Hector Balderas confirmed Friday that New Mexico would participate in the lawsuit.

In anticipation of the move by Trump to discontinue the subsides to insurers, New Mexico insurance regulators already have approved record-setting health premium increases of 36 percent for next year on the state's subsidized exchange. Further increases are not expected next year.

State insurance superintendent spokeswoman Heather Widler emphasized that direct marketplace subsidies to low-income consumers will continue.

___

3:00 a.m.

New Mexico insurance regulars are warning that consumers may need to be more vigilant as they buy health coverage in the future, under President Donald Trump's executive order for cheaper and less-regulated health plans for individuals.

A spokeswoman for state Insurance Superintendent John Franchini on Thursday said the president's order could lead to benefit caps and exclusions for medical conditions as it creates new low-cost insurance options.

Trump's order aims to broaden the use of "association health plans" to encourage competition across state lines. It also seeks to loosen restrictions on short-term policies of under a year that already are exempt from certain consumer protections.

Widler echoed concerns of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners about expanding low-premium plans that reduce consumer protections and solvency requirements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

    With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults.

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls
Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart 1:59

Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart

View More Video