Health & Medicine

Maine marijuana convention to focus on newly legal status

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:16 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The organizers of the 2017 Maine Cannabis Convention say this is a critically important year for the event because of the state's recent move toward legal marijuana.

The convention is scheduled to be held in Portland on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say it's an event for businesses, advocates, medical marijuana patients and anyone else with an investment in marijuana.

Voters in Maine legalized marijuana in the state last fall. State leaders are in the midst of crafting rules about legal sale of marijuana in Maine.

The event's slogan is "Access, Opportunity, Education and Networking for ALL."

Organizers say it's legal to possess and use marijuana within Maine law at the show, but selling, gifting and consumption are not allowed in the venue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

    With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults.

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls
Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart 1:59

Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart

View More Video