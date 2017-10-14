Las Vegas shooting victim Kurt Fowler embraces his 10-year-old daughter Timori Fowler during a country music performance at Sunrise Hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Kurt Fowler was shot in the mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.
Health & Medicine

Dozens gravely wounded in Vegas face long road to recovery

Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:29 AM

LAS VEGAS

The fight is just beginning for many of the dozens of people still hospitalized in Las Vegas from the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

About 45 people are still being treated in four Las Vegas hospitals after the shooting left 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded, most with gunshots.

About a third of those still in the hospital remain in critical condition nearly two weeks later.

Loved ones linger at bedsides, offering comfort and a familiar face. They also face challenges in caring for family members away from home.

Authorities are trying to determine why gunman Stephen Paddock perched himself on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower on Oct. 1 and unleashed more than 1,000 bullets on an outdoor country music festival concert site.

