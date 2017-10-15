Aging symposium focuses on dementia prevention

Why do some people stay intellectually sharp into their 90s, while others have memory problems? Is there anything we can learn from their lifestyles that can help everyone age successfully?
Typically we focus on who gets dementia and why, but we can learn just as much from the people who don’t get Alzheimer’s. At the UK Sanders-Brown Center on Aging’s Markesbery Symposium, national experts will share their insights on these and other topics.
▪ Dr. Claudia Kawas of the 90+ Study follows the fastest-growing age group in the U.S.: “the oldest old.” Dr. Kawas appeared in a 2014 “60 Minutes” episode called Living to 90 and Beyond that explored the secrets to a long and happy life.
▪ Rachel Whitmer, a national expert on risk factors for dementia, including obesity and diabetes. Dr. Whitmer was also featured on “60 Minutes” in a 2016 story about an extended family in Colombia with a genetic mutation that causes Alzheimer’s disease.
The symposium will also feature an “Ask the Experts” segment where you can ask questions of Whitmer, Kawas and researchers from the UK Sanders-Brown Center on Aging.
The free event is held Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Lexington Convention Center’s Bluegrass Ballroom, 430 West Vine Street in Lexington.
A free continental breakfast will be provided courtesy of the Lexington Legends.
Registration is required. Call 859-323-5474 or go to Www.uky.edu/coa/.
Dementia is a disease, not an inevitable part of aging. There is much you can do to reduce your risk of getting Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
Information at the Markesbery Symposium will empower you to take control of your life and maximize your ability to age successfully.
Dr. Linda Van Eldik is the director of the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging at the University of Kentucky.
