Health & Medicine

South Bend pet owners warned about surge in sickly raccoons

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 9:25 AM

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

Animal control officials are urging South Bend residents to exercise caution with their pets amid a surge in suspected distemper cases in raccoons.

South Bend Animal Care and Control says that as many as 65 sickly raccoons have been euthanized in just over three months in the northern Indiana city. Office Director Jenn Gobel says 33 raccoons were euthanized last month, compared with just two in September 2016.

The South Bend Tribune reports that officials say if a sick raccoon infects a domestic pet with distemper it can prove fatal.

Jessica Merkling is an urban biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. She says state wildlife officials are aware of the issue in South Bend, but haven't been alerted to an unusual surge in sick raccoons elsewhere.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

    With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults.

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls
Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart 1:59

Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart

View More Video