Health & Medicine

Contractor: Montana not enforcing asbestos dumping rules

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 11:29 AM

BUTTE, Mont.

A contractor has sued Montana's environmental agency alleging public health is being put at risk by the state's failure to crack down on the improper disposal of a common and potentially deadly building material.

Ingraham Environmental of Butte said in a lawsuit reported Sunday by the Montana Standard that asbestos is being dumped in open air sites at landfills. That poses a danger to workers and anyone who breathes in the air around the dumps, the company says.

State regulations require asbestos to be treated differently than common waste.

But attorneys for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality say the agency is not required under the law to more aggressively enforce laws on asbestos disposal.

The lawsuit is before Judge Brad Newman in state District Court in Butte-Silver Bow County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

    With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults.

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls
Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart 1:59

Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart

View More Video