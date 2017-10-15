A nursing home's high school teaches lessons on life

William Bazan, 20, in the HOPE program at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, in New York, works on his reading skills with resident Selma Bachner, 90, in an atrium of the facility Thursday, May 25, 2017. The nursing home on a picturesque stretch of the Hudson River in the Bronx, has gone beyond its calling as a house for the old, playing host to the young with an innovative public high school right within its walls. She works with William on reading, helping when he stumbles on a word and cajoling him as he answers a workbook’s comprehension questions. “It makes me feel darn good to help a young person,” Bachner says. Richard Drew AP Photo