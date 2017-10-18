US regulators approve 2nd gene therapy for blood cancer

FILE - In this May 2016 file photo provided by Kite Pharma, cell therapy specialists at the company's manufacturing facility in El Segundo, Calif., prepare blood cells from a patient to be engineered in the lab to fight cancer. On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved sales of the therapy Yescarta, developed by Kite Pharma. It is the second gene therapy for U.S. patients _ the first one for adults _ a custom-made, one-time treatment for certain common types of the blood cancer lymphoma. Kite Pharma via AP, File)