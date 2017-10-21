Health & Medicine

Vermont Fish & Wildlife holds bird-banding workshop

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 8:26 AM

ADDISON, Vt.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is wrapping up a week of bird banding and demonstrations.

The department along with a local chapter of the National Audubon Society has been hosting hands-on bird banding demonstrations at the Dead Creek Visitor Center in Addison.

Environmental officials say attaching small tags to wild birds helps biologists track the health of bird populations and better understand bird movements so they can focus on high priority habitats and conservation efforts.

A final songbird banding workshop takes place on Saturday morning, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The department says the public can help observe the banding, identify the birds and release them.

