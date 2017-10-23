Women who have suffered harassment or assault need to take steps to care for themselves as more and more stories of harassment emerge in the news. One therapist suggests to stop reading the news about the abuse.
Women who have suffered harassment or assault need to take steps to care for themselves as more and more stories of harassment emerge in the news. One therapist suggests to stop reading the news about the abuse. Dreamstime/TNS TNS
Women who have suffered harassment or assault need to take steps to care for themselves as more and more stories of harassment emerge in the news. One therapist suggests to stop reading the news about the abuse. Dreamstime/TNS TNS

Health & Medicine

Stop reading the Weinstein news. This and other tips for sex abuse survivors

By Alison Bowen

Chicago Tribune

October 23, 2017 10:07 AM

Chicago

Women who have been sexually assaulted or harassed might realize a need for self-care, as more and more personal stories of abuse emerge.

Allegations of abusive actions by Harvey Weinstein have built throughout the past week, after The New York Times reported multiple sexual harassment settlements involving the movie mogul.

Reading such stories can be a trigger for women who have experienced abuse, said Joyce Marter, licensed psychotherapist and founder of Urban Balance, which has multiple therapy sites in the Chicago area.

“That can be re-traumatizing for somebody who is a survivor,” she said. “Seeing the social media feed can be triggering, and it can bring about previous symptoms of their trauma.” These can include difficulty concentrating or making decisions and anxiety.

The #MeToo hashtag adds to the conversation, as women share personal experiences of abuse to raise awareness of the sheer scope of how often and how many have been affected.

“It can be normalizing and validating for people to know they’re not alone,” Marter said.

But at the same time, she said, “it can be very overwhelming to see the magnitude of the issue.”

Not everyone will benefit emotionally from sharing a personal experience.

“In order for them to take the best care of themselves, it may be best not to post, and that’s OK,” she said, adding, “We need to respect the boundaries of these women whose boundaries have been violated.”

Marter recommends the following tips for women who have suffered harassment or assault.

Breathe. Taking deep breaths can be centering and remind a person to zero in on the here and now. “Sometimes when our traumas get triggered, our thinking goes back to the past,” she said. Focusing on inhaling slowly and deepening the breath can bring the mind back to the present.

Seek support. As a therapist, Marter supports finding help through therapy. “It doesn’t mean you’re crazy or in crisis. It’s really like a personal trainer for your mind,” she said. If you’re not comfortable with or can’t afford an appointment, consider an online support group or calling a hotline.

Take a break. Amid all of the news stories, it can seem that the flow of dark information is unyielding. It’s OK to step away. “Give yourself permission to take a break from the news,” Marter said. “It doesn’t mean you don’t care or that you’re not a feminist or that you don’t think the issues (are) important. … You’re practicing self-care and self-compassion and setting healthy limits and boundaries.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

    With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults.

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls
Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart 1:59

Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart

View More Video