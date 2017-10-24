Health & Medicine

Woman says she was misled into mastectomy, hysterectomy

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 2:00 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

A 36-year-old Oregon woman has filed a $1.8 million lawsuit against medical professionals who she says mistakenly suggested she undergo a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Elisha Cooke-Moore's lawsuit says she underwent the life-altering surgeries after her gynecologist, Dr. William Fitts, determined that genetic blood tests indicated she had a 50 percent chance of getting breast cancer and up to an 80 percent chance of getting uterine cancer.

The lawsuit states that after the surgeries, her test results indicated no such risk of getting cancer.

Fitts' attorney didn't return a request for comment on Monday.

Cooke-Moore's attorney, Christopher Cauble, said he and his client are stumped as to how the mistake even happened.

  Comments  

