Health & Medicine

'Meatless Mondays' coming to 15 New York City schools

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 2:35 AM

NEW YORK

New York City's mayor says 15 public schools in Brooklyn will forgo meat on their Monday menus starting this spring.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) says he also will be instituting the "Meatless Mondays" policy at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's residence. De Blasio made the announcement on Monday during a visit to P.S. 1 — one of five schools in the city serving vegetarian meals every day of the week.

The mayor says he spoke with a number of students at the school and was surprised to learn their favorite vegetable was broccoli after polling the students.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

    With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults.

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls
Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart 1:59

Birthday party thrown for man with artificial heart

View More Video