Asbestos, dry cleaning agent among 10 chemicals under review

In this July 12, 2017, photo, Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc., superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays amended water, as job forman Megan Eberhart bags ceiling material during asbestos abatement in Howell, Mich. Spurred by the chemical industry, President Donald Trump’s administration is retreating from a congressionally mandated review of some of the most dangerous chemicals in public use. The review began under Trump’s predecessor to make sure proper safeguards are in place for asbestos and other toxins in homes, offices and industrial plants across the United States. Paul Sancya AP Photo