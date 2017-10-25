Health & Medicine

Amid Marburg outbreak, Uganda hosts global health summit

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 8:36 AM

KAMPALA, Uganda

A global summit is underway in Uganda aimed at boosting countries' capacity to respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

The United States-backed conference of the Global Health Security Agenda includes over 50 nations, nonprofits and other groups working to help poor countries prevent, detect and deal with threats to public health.

The summit comes as the East African country faces an outbreak of Marburg hemorrhagic fever, an infectious disease related to Ebola. One case of Marburg has been confirmed in eastern Uganda.

