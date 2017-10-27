President Donald Trump speaks during an event to declare the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to declare the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo
Health & Medicine

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

Associated Press

October 27, 2017 4:18 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is calling for Americans to liberate their communities from the scourge of drug addiction as he declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency.

Trump on Thursday announced new steps to combat deaths from opioids such as prescribed painkillers and heroin. The declaration allows the government to redirect resources in various ways and to expand access to medical services in rural areas. But it won't bring new dollars to fight a scourge that kills nearly 100 people a day.

Administration officials say they will urge Congress, during end-of-the year budget negotiations, to add new cash to a public health emergency fund.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says Trump's effort falls far short of what's needed and will divert staff and resources from other public health initiatives.

